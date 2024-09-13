Galway Bay FM

13 September 2024

Galway United’s Patrick Hickey Chats to Galway Bay FM after being named August Player of the Month

Galway United’s Patrick Hickey was named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for August on Thursday (12th September).

He scored two key goals for John Caulfield’s men – the win over Derry City, and the draw against Shamrock Rovers.

After receiving his award, Patrick Hickey sat down for a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

