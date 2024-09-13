Galway United’s Patrick Hickey Chats to Galway Bay FM after being named August Player of the Month

Galway United’s Patrick Hickey was named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for August on Thursday (12th September).

He scored two key goals for John Caulfield’s men – the win over Derry City, and the draw against Shamrock Rovers.

After receiving his award, Patrick Hickey sat down for a chat with Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

