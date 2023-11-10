Galway United’s Heather Loomes in Republic of Ireland under-16 Squad Travelling to Scotland

Galway United’s Heather Loomes has been included in the Republic of Ireland under-16 squad for two friendlies in Scotland next week (November 14th-16th).

The midfielder became United’s youngest ever player in the Premier Division this season. Tom Elmes’ side play the hosts in Edinburgh next Tuesday and Thursday.



The Ireland Women’s Under-16s will visit Oriam, Scotland’s Sports Performance Centre, to take on Scotland in two International Friendly games.

Head Coach Tom Elmes took a lot away from a recent friendly game against England in St. George’s Park and will now close out the year in Edinburgh.

There are first call-ups for Peamount United defender Keelin Comiskey and US-born forward Caelan Bacon, while Heather Loomes is included after recently becoming Galway United’s youngest ever player in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division.

It has been a strong year for the Girls in Green at this level, but Elmes’ group are just three games in together and there is still a lot of room for improvement; which is why these games against Scotland have been arranged.

Ireland Women’s Under-16 Squad

Goalkeepers: Jenna Willoughby (Shelbourne), Laura Fanning (Shamrock Rovers)

Defenders: Abigail Bradshaw (Peamount United), Aibhlinn Cotter (Treaty United), Camille Adams (Charlton Athletic), Kate Jones (Treaty United), Keelin Comiskey (Peamount United), Michaela Hand (Athlone Town), Sophia Leonard (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Aoife Sheridan (Shelbourne), Finley Newell (Lonestar, USA), Heather Loomes (Galway United), Lauren Bowe (Reading), Madison McGuane (Pike Rovers), Sarah McCaffrey (Dundalk)

Forwards: Anna Butler (DLR Waves), Katie Ray (Shelbourne), Ella Kelly (DLR Waves), Leah McGrath (Wexford Youths), Caelan Bacon (New York Soccer Club, USA)



International Friendlies

Tuesday, November 14 | Scotland WU16 v Ireland WU16, Oriam, Edinburgh, KO 14:30

Thursday, November 16 | Scotland WU16 v Ireland WU16, Oriam, Edinburgh, KO 14:30