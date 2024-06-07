Galway United’s All-Island Cup Quarter-Final Against Treaty United Confirmed for Eamonn Deacy Park

Share story:

The details for the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Quarter-Finals have been confirmed.

Three of the quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, June 22nd while the clash between holders Galway United and Treaty United will be held on Saturday, June 29th.

To accommodate the Galway United v Treaty United fixture, the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division fixture between the same two sides, originally scheduled for Saturday June 29th, will now take place on Wednesday, September 4th in Eamonn Deacy Park with a 19:30 kick-off.

Once four teams emerge victorious from this round of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup, the competition moves to the semi-finals on the week ending July 21st and then finishing with the Final on the week ending August 18th.

Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Quarter-Finals

Saturday, June 22 | Linfield Women v Wexford, Midgley Park, KO 14:00

Saturday, June 22 | Shamrock Rovers v Peamount United, Tallaght Stadium, KO 16:00

Saturday, June 22 | Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Tolka Park, KO 14:00

Saturday, June 29 | Galway United v Treaty United, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 17:00

The Football Association of Ireland would like to extend our gratitude to the Government of Ireland for their strong support of the 2024 Avenir Sports All-Island Cup competition.

Funding received via the Department of Foreign Affairs has been vital in shaping the Shared Island Civic Society Fund, which has played a hugely important role l in making this competition a success, helping to bring together some of the best footballing talent from across the island and promoting unity among communities. The Government’s commitment to sports has played a key role in creating the exciting and dynamic atmosphere of this year’s competition.

For more information on the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup and to stay updated on fixtures and results, visit our website at www.leagueofireland.ie or follow our social media accounts @LOIWomen