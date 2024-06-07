Galway Bay FM

7 June 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway United’s All-Island Cup Quarter-Final Against Treaty United Confirmed for Eamonn Deacy Park

Share story:
Galway United’s All-Island Cup Quarter-Final Against Treaty United Confirmed for Eamonn Deacy Park

The details for the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Quarter-Finals have been confirmed.

Three of the quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, June 22nd while the clash between holders Galway United and Treaty United will be held on Saturday, June 29th.

To accommodate the Galway United v Treaty United fixture, the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division fixture between the same two sides, originally scheduled for Saturday June 29th, will now take place on Wednesday, September 4th in Eamonn Deacy Park with a 19:30 kick-off.

Once four teams emerge victorious from this round of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup, the competition moves to the semi-finals on the week ending July 21st and then finishing with the Final on the week ending August 18th.

Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Quarter-Finals
Saturday, June 22 | Linfield Women v Wexford, Midgley Park, KO 14:00
Saturday, June 22 | Shamrock Rovers v Peamount United, Tallaght Stadium, KO 16:00
Saturday, June 22 | Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Tolka Park, KO 14:00
Saturday, June 29 | Galway United v Treaty United, Eamonn Deacy Park, KO 17:00

The Football Association of Ireland would like to extend our gratitude to the Government of Ireland for their strong support of the 2024 Avenir Sports All-Island Cup competition.

Funding received via the Department of Foreign Affairs has been vital in shaping the Shared Island Civic Society Fund, which has played a hugely important role l in making this competition a success, helping to bring together some of the best footballing talent from across the island and promoting unity among communities. The Government’s commitment to sports has played a key role in creating the exciting and dynamic atmosphere of this year’s competition.

For more information on the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup and to stay updated on fixtures and results, visit our website at www.leagueofireland.ie or follow our social media accounts @LOIWomen

21 March 2024; Galway United captain Lynsey McKey at the launch of Avenir Sports All-Island Cup 2024 at the FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Share story:

Maree/Oranmore B 3-1 Corofin United (Joe Ryan Cup Final Reaction with Conor Mullin)

Two Thomas Pierce goals in the closing minutes gave Oranmore/Maree B a 3-1 victory in the Joe Ryan Cup Final last night (Thursday, 6th June 2024) in Eamon...

Galway vs Cavan (All-Ireland under-14 Ladies Football Final Preview with Trevor Clohessy)

Galway’s under-14 ladies footballers chase a third All-Ireland title this Saturday (8th June 2024) when they clash with Cavan in the Platinum Final....

Galway United vs Wexford (Women's Premier Division Preview with Lynsey McKey)

Galway United return to SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division on Saturday (8th June 2024) when they entertain Wexford. It’s their fir...

Derry City vs Galway United (Premier Division Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United are back on the road again this Friday (7th June 2024) when they travel to Derry City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. This is...