14 April 2024

Galway United Women’s Season Features in Pass It On: Sacar na mBan

Galway United Women are currently the stars of a series that is following their journey through the 2023 season.

‘Pass It On: Sacar na mBan’ follows the journeys of players from 3 LOI Women’s Premier Division clubs and started last Monday night at 8pm on RTÉOne

The series will continue every Monday for 4 weeks.

United had an incredible first season in the Premier Division and the series gets unlimited access to the pre-match and halftime team talks.

The players focussed on were Eve Dossen, Jenna Slattery, and Abbiegayle Ronayne and they also featured manager Phil Trill, media person Marc Ó Goill and volunteer Laoise O’Connell.

The producer of the series is Jennifer Healy and she spoke to John Mulligan. John first asked her about where the idea came from.

