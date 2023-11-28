Galway United Women’s Manager Phil Trill Signs New Two Year Deal

Galway United Women’s Manager Phil Trill has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club for the next two seasons.

Appointed at the beginning of this season when the club came under the stewardship of Galway United, Trill led the side to the Avenir All-Island Cup last July when they beat Cliftonville 1-0 in the final.

In recognition of his achievements as manager this year, Phil Trill was nominated for Women’s Premier Division Manager of the Year at the SSE Airtricity LOIW Awards. He is currently nominated for the same award by PFA Ireland.

Phil has significant experience in the women’s game, having been part of the on-field management team at Galway WFC for over five years as well as leading the U17 and U19 squads to double league and cup titles as the Youth Development Manager.

Phil spoke to John Mulligan following his appointment.