Galway United Women’s focus now turning to League and Cup following their historic success

Barely twenty-four hours since their historic win in the All-Island Cup, Galway United Women are already turning their focus to the League and the FAI Women’s Cup that gets underway in the next few weeks.

Phil Trill’s side beat Cliftonville 1-0 at the Showgrounds in Sligo to claim United’s first Silverware of any kind at an Adult level in twenty-five years but already, the club is looking at the restart of the league on the 19th of August at home to Cork City while they start their FAI Cup campaign away to Athlone Town on the 26th of August.

Phil joined John Mulligan in the studio to recap on a special twenty-four hours for Galway United.