Galway United women host Athlone tonight

Galway United are back in action at Eamonn Deacy Park as they face Athlone Town in the Women’s Premier Division this evening (Wednesday, 1st November) at 7.45 pm. United are coming off a 3-0 away win against Treaty United nearly two weeks ago. The visitors will make the short trip west to Galway on the back of a 3-1 away win against Cork City on the same day. With just three games left for both sides this season, this game is seen as the battle for fourth place in the table, with four points separating United (4th) and Athlone (5th). It is almost two months since Galway United last had a home game in the League of Ireland and they play their final home game of the season next Saturday against Peamount at 5 pm in Eamon Deacy Park.

This will be the fourth time United and Athlone have met this year. When the teams met for the first time in March, United prevailed 2-1 on the road in the league, with first-half goals from Jamie Erickson and Abbie Callanan helping to secure all three points. In June, they played again in the Avenir Sports All-Island group stages, with a scoreless draw being the result. Their most recent meeting was in the FAI Cup back in August, with Athlone Town progressing to the next round on penalties after a 0-0 draw after extra time.