Galway United Women Drawn With Shelbourne, Athlone Town And Linfield In All-Island Cup

Galway United women have been drawn with Athlone Town, Shelbourne and Linfield in the group stages of the Avenir Sports Women’s All-Island Cup that will begin on June 18th.

The draw for was made in FAI Headquarters with 16 teams taking part in the inaugural staging of the competition.

The competition, which is supported by both the Football Association of Ireland and the Irish Football Association, will involve 11 from the League of Ireland and 5 from the Northern Ireland Football League split into four groups of four teams.

The group games will take place on June 18, June 25 and July 2. The top teams in each group will progress to the semi-finals, which will be played on July 9, before the last two compete for the silverware in the Final on July 16.

Tommy Conneely, owner of Avenir Sports, said of sponsoring the competition: “We at Avenir Sports are thrilled to be the new sponsors of the inaugural women’s all-island competition. Having a long-standing relationship with both the League of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Football League, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work with them both on such an exciting collaboration.

“Avenir Sports are passionate about supporting and advancing sports performance at all levels. We believe in the power and potential of women’s football, especially this year as we look forward to the Women’s World Cup. A real chance for women’s football to take centre stage and showcase the talent we have across this island.

“This partnership is about more than sponsorship; it’s a testament to our commitment to facilitating sporting excellence, promoting inclusivity, and fostering a vibrant community based around sport. We look forward to helping make this a highlight of the football calendar and believe it will only evolve and flourish with our shared effort.”

Avenir Sports All-Island Cup

Group A | Athlone Town, Galway United, Linfield, Shelbourne

Group B | Glentoran, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Wexford Youths

Group C | Bohemians, Cliftonville, Derry City, Sligo Rovers

Group D | Cork City, Crusaders, DLR Waves, Treaty United

Fixtures

Group Stage – Round 1 | June 18

Group Stage – Round 2 | June 25

Group Stage – Round 3 | July 2

Semi-Finals | July 9

Final | July 16