Galway United Women Close Gap On Leaders In Premier Division – The Reaction

Galway United Women closed the gap on second placed Shelbourne to just a single point and leaders Athlone Town to just three following a 4-1 win over Treaty United at Eamon Deacy Park.

The United goals came from Emma Doherty, Julie Ann Russell, Emily Kavanaugh and Jenna Slattery.

After the game, John Mulligan got the reaction from United Manager Phil Trill.