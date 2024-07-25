Galway Bay FM

25 July 2024

Galway United Women Book Place In Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final – Commentary And Reaction

Galway United Women will face Shamrock Rovers in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final following a dramatic penalty shoot out win over Wexford at Eamon Deacy Park last night.

United led 2-0 at one stage with goals from Kate Thompson and Jamie Erickson but late goals forced penalties with Jessica Berlin the hero saving two penalties and Eriksson scoring the goal that put United through.

Here is the Commentary of the game from Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

Mike got the reaction of United Manager Phil Trill after the game.

Mike also spoke to United’s Lyndsey McKey.

Finally, Mike spoke to Jamie Erickson who scored the winning penalty.

