Galway United Women travel to the Athlone Town Stadium on Saturday evening when they take on the home side in the First Round of the Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup.

It is a month since Phil Trill’s side won the All-Island Cup and last Saturday beat Cork City 3-0 at Eamon Deacy Park with the goals coming from Jenna Slattery who scored two and Lynsey McKee.

The Galway United Manager has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of Saturday’s game.