Galway United Women aim to return to top of Women’s National League

Galway United Women face Shelbourne tomorrow afternoon in a Women’s National League Top of the Table clash at Tolka Park.

United lie second behind Shels following their defeat to Wexford last Saturday but a win tomorrow will see them go back top with a game in hand.

Kick off is at 2pm.

Ahead of the game, Manager Phil Trill has been speaking to John Mulligan.