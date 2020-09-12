Galway United Wins Third League Game On The Trot To Close Gap On Play Off Places

A late goal in injury time from Kevin Farragher gave Galway United a 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers II at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday Night and in doing so gave John Caulfield’s side their third league win in a row in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

United had taken the lead through a Shane Duggan stunner before Rovers equalised in the 69th minute with a goal from Michael Leddy.

Then, in the 94th minute, this happened. Commentary from Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers.

The Full Time Match Report from Mike Rafferty

After the game, Galway United Manager John Caulfield spoke to Mike Rafferty.

The Division One League Table After The Games On Friday Night