Galway United wins opening game of the season away to Finn Harps

Galway United got off to a winning start to the 2023 Airtricity League First Division Season with a 2-1 win away to Finn Harps on Friday Night.

The game was also notable for the return of Galway United Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan to the team he had managed only last season.

Both of United’s goals came from new signing American Vincent Borden in front of 2,500 people on a terrible night for football with heavy rain falling throughout the evening.

Borden scored the opener with barely five minutes gone following a Ronan Manning cross but Harps equalised when Michael Harris was taken down in the penalty area and Ryan Rainey made no mistake from the spot.

The United winner came on the hour mark when Borden’s shot was deflected past Finn Harps keeper Tim Hiemer.

Galway United: Brendan Clarke; Colm Horgan, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Regan Donelon, Stephen Walsh (Francely Lomboto 89); Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy (Maurice Nugent 82), Ronan Manning (Mikie Rowe 89), Vincent Borden; Rob Manley (David Hurley 59).