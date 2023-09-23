Galway United wins First Division Title – Commentary and Reaction

Galway United is back in the Premier Division of the Airtricity League following a comprehensive 4-0 win over Kerry FC at Mounthawk Park.

The win guaranteed them the title going fifteen points clear of Waterford with just four games remaining.

Here is the commentary of that famous game with Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers who were also joined by Colm Horgan.

Presented by Gerry Murphy

John Caulfield gave his reaction to the media after the game.

Mike Rafferty spoke to Maurice Nugent.

Jonathan Higgins got the thoughts of team captain Conor McCormack.

Finally, David Hurley spoke to Jonathan Higgins.