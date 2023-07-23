Galway United Wins Avenir Sports All-Island Cup – Commentary and Reaction

Galway United Women made history on Sunday afternoon in winning their first-ever silverware and also bridging a twenty-five-year gap for the club itself by winning the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup with a 1-0 win over Cliftonville at the Sligo Showgrounds.

The winner came from player of the match Gemma McGuinness twelve minutes into the first half and from there, Phil Trill’s side showed incredible composure under severe pressure from the top Northern Ireland League side.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the game again with Jonathan Higgins and Breffni Earley.

After the game, Jonathan spoke to the goalscorer Gemma McGuinness.

Jonathan also spoke to United captain Lyndsey McKee

Jonathan then got the thoughts of United Manager Phil Trill

Avenir Sports sponsored the competition and their head Tommy Conneely spoke to Mike Rafferty