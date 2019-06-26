Galway United Welcome Supporters For Family Fun Day On Friday

Dominick Walsh of the Galway United Friends Co-op joined John Mulligan in the studio to speak about the upcoming family fun day that will be held in conjunction with the game with Athlone Town on Friday night. They also spoke about the club and its current position and the work that is currently underway to make Galway United a club to be proud of with success on and off the field.
