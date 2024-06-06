Galway Bay FM

6 June 2024

Galway United vs Wexford (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Lynsey McKey)

Galway United return to SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division on Saturday (8th June 2024) when they entertain Wexford.

It’s their first meeting since last November when two goals each for Abbie Callanan and Rola Olusola secured a 4-0 result in Ferrycarrig Park.

That was after two draws, including a penalty shoot-out in the Avenir All-Island Cup semi-final, a competition Galway United went on to secure their first-ever silverware.

Phil Trill’s team are currently top of the table with 19 points from seven games, 12 ahead of the visitors.

Leading up to the game, and also chatting about the FAI Cup first-round draw that saw Galway United draw Shelbourne, Galway United captain Lynsey McKey gave her thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 5pm and we’ll have updates here on Galway Bay FM.

