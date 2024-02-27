Galway Bay FM

27 February 2024

Galway United vs Waterford (SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Preview with John Caulfield)

Following last week’s success against Dundalk, Galway United are back on home turf this Friday (1st March 2024) when they host Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Both teams were newly promoted this season but have already made an impact.  While United are on 3 points in fifth place, the Munster side top the table for the first time in 19 years following their 4-1 trouncing of Drogheda United.

The Tribesmen took 10 points from a possible 12 against Waterford in the First Division last season but Keith Long’s side boast a host of new signings in 2024.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.

