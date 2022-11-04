Galway United vs Waterford – SSE Airtricity First Division Play-Off Final – Match Preview

‘It’s a big game, and we will have a big travelling support.”- John Caulfield, Manager.

Galway United face Waterford in the SSE Airtricity First Division Play-Off Final on Friday. Kick-off is at 7:45 pm.

A big crowd is expected in the Markets Field for tonight’s First Division Play-off final. Both teams have it all to play for, with the winners facing UCD in next week’s Promotion/Relegation decider. Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE

The Tribesmen qualified for the play-off final after defeating Longford 5-2 over two legs. David Hurley put United into the lead with a first-half strike before late goals from substitutes Mikie Rowe, and Rob Manley wrapped up an impressive victory.

Waterford overcame this evening’s hosts, Treaty United, 7-4 in their respective semi-final victory. An in-form Phoenix Patterson scored three goals over the two ties to bring his league tally to an impressive 17 goals.

Ahead of the game, United manager John Caulfield said:

“It’s a big game, and we will have a big travelling support.”

Waterford have been the form team for the second half of the season since the takeover by Fleetwood Town owner Andy Pilley.

The appointment of Danny Searle from England has had a significant effect, plus the recruitment of many English-based players at the break.

Alex Baptiste, Raúl Uche and Wassim Aouachria joined the quality players that were already there, Patterson, Junior and Taylor, which gives them a lot of experience from playing in the English leagues. However, we are very much looking forward to the game.”

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Connal Doran, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Aaron Neary, Adam O’Halloran, Ben Molloy.

Galway United v Waterford First Division Play-Off Final

04/11/2022

Markets Field, 7:45pm

Referee: Alan Patchell

Assistant 1: Trevor Cotter

Assistant 2: Conor Fitzgibbon

Fourth Official: Mark Moynihan

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 18

David Hurley – 8

Rob Manley – 7

Mikie Rowe – 5

Wilson Waweru – 4

Manu Dimas – 4

Max Hemmings – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Alex Murphy – 2

Charlie Lyons – 1

David Tarmey – 1

Evan O’Connor – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division Playoffs)

12 Aug 2022 | Waterford 2-1 Galway United