Galway United vs Treaty United (All-Island Cup Quarter-Final Preview with Phil Trill)

Share story:

Galway United continue the defence of the Avenir All-Island Cup on Saturday (29th June 2024) when they host Treaty United in the quarter-final.

It’s their first meeting this season with the scheduled SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meeting put back until September.

The Tribesmen topped Group D with two wins and a draw; but their Limerick opponents are also undefeated, having drawn two of their three fixtures before finishing second behind Shamrock Rovers in Group C.

Already Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers and Wexford FC, who’ll host the winners of this tie, are through to the final four.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill has been chatting with Galway Bay FM’s John Mulligan.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 5pm and we’ll have updates with Joseph Murray here on Galway Bay FM.