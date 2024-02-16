Galway Bay FM

16 February 2024

Galway United vs St. Patrick’s Athletic (SSE Airtricty League Premier Division Commentary and Reaction)

Galway United suffered a 1-0 defeat to St. Patrick’s Athletic in their opening game of this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (16th February 2024).

Jamie Lennon’s goal after just three minutes proved to be the difference, while Galway also finished with 10 men with Stephen Walsh receiving a red card on 78 minutes.

The result leaves Galway United bottom of the league after one game.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rodgers.

After the game, Mike spoke to  Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan.

Galway United’s next game is away to Dundalk on Friday 23rd February.  Kick-off at Oriel Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Galway Bay FM commentators Mike Rafferty & Derek Rogers

