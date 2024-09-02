Galway United Vs Sligo Rovers – Match Report and Reaction

Share story:

Galway United’s Women extended Sligo Rovers’ winless campaign in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division with a 2-1 win in Eamon Deacy Park.

The game started off in Galway United’s favour, with the opener looking certain to be from Emma Doherty, as a ball played across the goal looked set to tap in, before Sligo keeper, Amber Hardy, scrambled across goal to parry the effort. The heroic effort was in vain however, as the ball fell to Amanda Smith at the edge of the area, only for the Canadian to smash the ball into the far corner, far beyond Hardy’s reach.

Sligo Rovers responded just before the half after Keri Loughrey was brought down in the penalty area, with Paula McGrory making no mistake and converting the penalty chance.

Galway opened the second half as they intended to finish, with a huge deal of pressure put on the opposition goal. The decisive moment came in the second half when former Sligo Rover, Emma Doherty, scored in the 53rd minute after a deep run and perfectly threaded 20-yard pass from Amy Madden set the striker up to slot the winner home. Despite a few close calls from the Tribeswomen, the match ended on the 2-1 score line.

Noteworthy performances from Emma Doherty and Amy Madden both earned them SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Team of the Week selections.

The home win leaves Galway United just four points shy of Shelbourne with two games in hand and six points off league leaders Athlone Town. This Wednesday night United play one of their games in hand at home to Treaty United at 7.30pm.

After the match our reported William Davies spoke to United manager Phil Trill to get his thoughts on the encounter.

Teams

Galway Utd – Jessica Berlin; Lucy Jane Grant, Isabella Beletic, Jamie Erickson, Jenna Slattery, Lynsey McKey, Julie Ann Russell, Therese Kinnevey, Amy Madden, Amanda Smith, Emma Doherty. Subs – Aisling Meaney for McKey half-time, Rolake Olasula for Doherty 90 mins.

Sligo Rovers – Amber Hardy; Leah Kelly, Alice Lillie, Sarah Kiernan, Keeva Flynn, Muireann Devaney, Paula McGrory, Keri Loughrey, Eimear Lafferty, Rachael McGoldrick, Anna McDaniel. Subs – Jessica Casey for McGoldrick 76 mins, Cara King for McDaniel and Rebecca Doddy for McGrory both 83m.

Report by Ben Kelly