22 March 2024

Galway United vs Sligo Rovers (All-Island Cup ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Lynsey McKey)

Galway United vs Sligo Rovers (All-Island Cup ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Lynsey McKey)

Just eight months after their historic success at the same venue, Galway United return to the Showgrounds on Saturday (23rd March 2024) when they begin the defence of the Avenir women’s All-Island Cup against Sligo Rovers.

Gemma McGuinness’ first half goal gave the club their first ever silverware in July 2023 at the Sligo venue and they begin the defence of their title against their Connacht rivals.  The Tribeswomen are in a group with Athlone Town and Glentoran with two to advance to the quarter-finals.

After two league victories so far in 2024, Phil Trill’s team will be confident to maintain a winning run against the team they beat twice last year.

Leading up to the game, Galway United captain Lynsey McKey has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Kick-off at the Showgrounds on Saturday is 7pm.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

