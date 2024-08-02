Galway United vs Shelbourne (Women’s FAI Cup Preview with Phil Trill)

Share story:

Galway United begin their women’s FAI Cup campaign this Saturday (3rd August) when they host Shelbourne.

The Tribeswomen have fallen nine points behind the Reds in the Premier Division. Still, they will hope their All-Island Cup form will follow through in a competition where they exited to eventual winners Athlone Town last year at the opening hurdle.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 7pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.