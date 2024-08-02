Galway Bay FM

2 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway United vs Shelbourne (Women’s FAI Cup Preview with Phil Trill)

Share story:
Galway United vs Shelbourne (Women’s FAI Cup Preview with Phil Trill)

Galway United begin their women’s FAI Cup campaign this Saturday (3rd August) when they host Shelbourne.

The Tribeswomen have fallen nine points behind the Reds in the Premier Division. Still, they will hope their All-Island Cup form will follow through in a competition where they exited to eventual winners Athlone Town last year at the opening hurdle.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 7pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

Share story:

Four Galway Sides Among 70 Clubs to Participate in O’Neills All-Ireland Club 7s

THE scene is set for the 2024 O’Neills All-Ireland Club Seven-a-Side competitions, to be played on Saturday August 3 at the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylves...

Galway team named for All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Final

TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final – Live on Galway Bay FM and TG4 Galway v Kerry, 4.15pm FOR the very first time, Galway and Kerry will lock horns in a TG4 A...

IRFU Charitable Trust Golf Day a huge success

The inaugural IRFU Charitable Trust Connacht Charity Golf Outing, kindly sponsored by Pinergy, took place at the beautiful Galway Bay Golf Resort, on Mond...

Olympic Games Day 6 latest

Thursday 1st August 2024   Team Ireland rowers Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch have won a brilliant Olympic bronze medal in the final of the Men’s Doubl...