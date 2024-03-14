Galway Bay FM

14 March 2024

Galway United vs Shamrock Rovers (Premier Division Preview with Conor McCormack & Ollie Horgan)

Galway United host defending champions Shamrock Rovers in their biggest game of this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday (15th March 2024).

It’s 30 years since Ollie Neary’s goal gave United  their last victory over the Dublin heavyweights.  But John Caulfield’s are currenlty four points ahead of Rovers this season.

Any result for the Tribesmen will end a 20-game losing streak against Shamrock Rovers.

Leading up to the game, Galway United captain Conor McCormack and assistant manager Ollie Horgan have been talking to Galway Bay FM’s William Davies.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.

