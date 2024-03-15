Galway Bay FM

15 March 2024

Galway United 0-1 Shamrock Rovers (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United were denied in the closing stages the chance to end their poor record against Shamrock Rovers on Friday (15th March 2024) as the defending champions secured their first win in this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Substitute Johnny Kenny got the winner for the Tallaght club on 85 minutes putting Stephen Bradley’s charges just one point behind the Tribesmen, who remain in fourth place on seven points from six games.

Afterwards, Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Galway Bay FM’s commentary team were Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers

Galway United’s next game is away to Derry City on Friday, 29th March.  Kick-off at the Ryan McBride Brandywell is 7.45pm.

The ‘Over the Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.

