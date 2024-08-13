Galway Bay FM

13 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway United vs Shamrock Rovers (All-Island Cup Preview with Jenna Slattery, Therese Kinnevey and Phil Trill)

Share story:
Galway United vs Shamrock Rovers (All-Island Cup Preview with Jenna Slattery, Therese Kinnevey and Phil Trill)

Galway United made history last year (2023) when they beat Cliftonville in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final to win their first ever senior women’s title, and they’ll be looking to repeat that feat this Saturday (17th August 2024) when they travel to Shamrock Rovers.

Former star Gemma McGuinness got the goal in Sligo’s Showgrounds against Cliftonville before departing for Bournemouth.

The Tribeswomen did beat Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division last Saturday thanks to Jenna Slattery’s penalty and will hope for a repeat 1-0 result.

At their press conference in Diligent’s European Hub in Bonham Quay this week, vice-captain Jenna Slattery chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Joseph Murray.

The other vice-captain is Therese Kinnevey and she caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Finally, Galway United manager Phil Trill gave his thoughts to Mike.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway United are offering a bus/match ticket double for just a combined €5 for their All-Island Cup Final against Shamrock Rovers.

Details can be found on their website www.galwayunitedfc.ie.

Share story:

Aoife Raftery Returns to Irish Tarmac for Ulster Rally Test

European Rally Championship driver Aoife Raftery will make a rare Irish Tarmac Rally Championship event appearance when she contests Saturday’s Ulster R...

Cork 1-16 Galway 0-16 (All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Commentary and Reaction with Cathal Murray)

Galway’s quest for a 5th O’Duffy Cup came up short last Sunday (11th August 2024) as Cork emerged three-point winners in the Glen Dimplex All-...

Galway United 1-1 St. Patrick's Athletic (Premier Division Commentary, Report and Reaction with Ollie Horgan)

Galway United missed out on going into the top four of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Sunday (11th August) after being held to a 1-1 draw b...

Galway GAA Results

Note: The winning team is displayed first Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Sat, 10 Aug, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 1), Cappataggle 0-16 Kilcon...