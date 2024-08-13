Galway United vs Shamrock Rovers (All-Island Cup Preview with Jenna Slattery, Therese Kinnevey and Phil Trill)

Galway United made history last year (2023) when they beat Cliftonville in the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Final to win their first ever senior women’s title, and they’ll be looking to repeat that feat this Saturday (17th August 2024) when they travel to Shamrock Rovers.

Former star Gemma McGuinness got the goal in Sligo’s Showgrounds against Cliftonville before departing for Bournemouth.

The Tribeswomen did beat Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division last Saturday thanks to Jenna Slattery’s penalty and will hope for a repeat 1-0 result.

At their press conference in Diligent’s European Hub in Bonham Quay this week, vice-captain Jenna Slattery chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Joseph Murray.

The other vice-captain is Therese Kinnevey and she caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty.

Finally, Galway United manager Phil Trill gave his thoughts to Mike.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

Galway United are offering a bus/match ticket double for just a combined €5 for their All-Island Cup Final against Shamrock Rovers.

Details can be found on their website www.galwayunitedfc.ie.