Galway United vs Peamount United (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Just seven days after successfully retaining the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup, Galway United return to SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division action this Saturday (24th August) when they host league champions Peamount.

The sides drew 0-0 last April and are both on 22 points in the table, behind top two Shelbourne and Athlone Town.

But with three games in hand, Galway United can play themselves back into the title picture providing they start with three points this weekend.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 5pm.