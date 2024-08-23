Galway Bay FM

23 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway United vs Peamount United (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Share story:
Galway United vs Peamount United (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Just seven days after successfully retaining the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup, Galway United return to SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division action this Saturday (24th August) when they host league champions Peamount.

The sides drew 0-0 last April and are both on 22 points in the table, behind top two Shelbourne and Athlone Town.

But with three games in hand, Galway United can play themselves back into the title picture providing they start with three points this weekend.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 5pm.

Share story:

Galway Clubs Learn Opening Round Opponents in 2024/25 FAI Junior Cup

Galway clubs have learned their opponents for the opening round of the FAI Junior Cup which takes place the weekend of September 22nd. Mervue United have ...

Connacht vs Munster (Women's Interprovincials Preview with Laoise McGonagle, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha and Emer O'Dowd)

Ireland captain Edel McMahon has been named on the bench for Connacht’s final Vodafone women’s interprovincial round-robin fixture against Munster tom...

Joe Lyons and Eddie McCormack selected for Ireland at European Seniors

On the back of their brilliant victories in Kilkeel recently, Joe Lyons (Galway) and Gail Linter (Belvoir Park), are both poised to lead the charge for Ir...

Galway athletes gear up for Communiy Games National Finals

As the excitement and wonderful achievements of Team Ireland are still been celebrated around the Country, it is now time to go back to the grass roots, t...