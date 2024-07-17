Galway Bay FM

Galway United vs Longford Town (FAI Cup Preview with Greg Cunningham and John Caulfield)

Galway United vs Longford Town (FAI Cup Preview with Greg Cunningham and John Caulfield)

Galway United host Longford Town this Friday (18th July 2024) as they beging their Sports Direct FAI Cup men’s campaign, entering at Round 2.

The Tribesmen reached the semi-finals in 2023 before being taken down by Bohemians.

Two days beforehand (Wednesday), they held a press conference at the Connacht Hotel to unveil their new signing, former Republic of Ireland international Greg Cunningham.

Galway Bay FM’s Mike Rafferty caught up with Greg Cunningham afterwards.

Mike also chatted to Galway United manager John Caulfield.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

