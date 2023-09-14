Galway United vs Dundalk (FAI Cup Quarter-Final Preview with John Caulfield)

Tickets are selling out for Friday’s (15th September) FAI Cup quarter-final against Dundalk as Galway United seek a first final four appearance since 2008.

There are concerns for Stephen Walsh and Conor McCormack, but Colm Horgan looks set to be available to face brother and former Ireland international Daryl.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

==

Galway United V Dundalk FC Match Preview

Welcome to the Match Preview, below you’ll find match information and summaries of the two teams ahead of Friday’s game.

Tickets are limited for this game

Season ticket holders are not valid for this game.

Gates are open from 6:30PM at Eamonn Deacy Park.

GAME SUMMARY 📰”

Galway United take on Dundalk in the Quarter Final of the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup on Friday, September 15th, at 7:45 PM at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The winner of Friday’s game gets a spot in the Semi-Final, with a spot in the FAI Cup Final in the Aviva Stadium at stake. The other games are below:

Cork City vs Wexford – Drogheda United vs Bohemians – Finn Harps vs St. Patrick’s Athletic

ALL ABOUT UNITED 🇱🇻

United head into the game top of the league, now the focus turns to the cup as we face Dundalk in the Quarter Final. We spoke to John Caulfield ahead of the game.

“We’re looking forward to the game, Dundalk are a major force to reckon with. We haven’t lost a league game at home this year, so we go into the game with confidence but we know what they (Dundalk) can bring. It’ll be a great game in front of a full house and we’re looking forward to it.”

2023 SQUAD ⚽️ Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita, Wassim Aouachria, Aodh Dervin.

ABOUT DUNDALK FC 🕊

KEY PLAYER

Loughrea man, Patrick Hoban has been a key performer for many years for the Lilywhites, with 144 goals and counting ahead of Friday’s game. Hoban is a classic number nine, his finishing ability and physicality is second to none in the League Of Ireland.



ONE TO WATCH

Another Galway man in Daryl Horgan is certainly one to watch for Friday’s game. Recently signing for Dundalk, Horgan, a former Ireland international brings pace, technicality, and directness to his game whether he is deployed centrally as a ten or out wide as an inverted winger he will cause trouble to any defense.

MANAGER

Stephen O’Donnell, one of the many Western people involved in the Dundalk setup has been around the league for years, playing first in 2007 with Bohemians. He then retired in 2018 before taking the step into management with St. Patrick’s Athletic in 2019, where he stayed for two years before moving to his former team Dundalk, this time as a manager. Speaking to Dundalk F.C.





“It’s going to be physical, it’s going to be second balls, long balls, all that… We’ve watched Galway, we’ve done our homework on them and we know what to expect, so it’s up to us to deal with that and then show our quality as well.”

NEXT GAME 🏠

Galway United play Kerry on Friday 22nd September at 7:45 PM in Mounthawk Park. It’s the biggest away game of the season, you can get your spot on the supporters bus HERE