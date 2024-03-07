Galway Bay FM

7 March 2024

Galway United vs Drogheda United (Premier Division Preview with John Caulfield)

It’s already Galway United’s fifth game in this year’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as they host Drogheda United on Friday (8th March 2024).

The Tribesmen are currently in fourth place on six points after going down to Shelbourne 1-0 on Monday.  Drogheda United picked their first points with a 2-1 victory against Bohemians and are three places behind their opponents.

They haven’t met in the league since 2020 when Drogheda United beat Galway twice on their way to promotion but both clubs will have a different outlook regarding playing personnel.  Killian Brouder is likely to be Galway’s only survivor.

Stephen Walsh returns from a three-game suspension but Colm Horgan (knee) looks set to miss out.

Leading up the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ on Galway Bay FM.

