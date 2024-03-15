Galway United vs Cork City (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Share story:

Galway United will target continuing the momentum gained from last week’s win over Athlone Town as they host Cork City in Round 2 of the SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division.

Goals from Jenna Slattery and Eve Dossen helped the Tribeswomen to a 2-0 win against the Midlanders and will start as strong favourites to get another three points.

Galway United enjoyed two wins over Cork City last season, a 1-0 away before getting a 3-0 victory at home.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday is 5pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.

@Eve_Dossen 's header against Athlone Town has been voted for by the fans as the best goal of the first round 👏#ItsATribalThing | #UnitedAsOne pic.twitter.com/PYW4bNXbAd — Gaillimh Aontaithe 🇱🇻 (@GalwayUnitedFC) March 12, 2024