Galway United vs Cliftonville (All-Island Cup Final Preview with Lynsey McKey and Phil Trill)

Galway United chase a first-ever national adult title on Sunday (23rd July) when they clash with Cliftonville in the Avenir women’s All-Island Cup Final.

The Tribeswomen overcame Wexford Youths on penalties in the semi-final, while Cliftonville beat Cork City.

The Belfast outfit feature seven Northern Ireland internationals. But United contain young players who were regular winners at underage.

Leading up to the game, Galway United captain Lynsey McKey caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Darren also chatted to Galway United manager Phil Trill.

Kick-off at Sligo’s Showgrounds on Sunday is 3pm.