Galway United v Wexford Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

Galway United are on the road again this week as they make the trip to Ferrycarrig Park to take on Wexford tomorrow night.

United are looking to make it 8 wins from their opening 8 games this season, which would break the record for the longest winning run in the club’s history.

Wexford are coming into this one off the back of a 1-1 draw at home against Treaty United and sit just outside the playoff places in 6th place.

Manager John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan ahead of tomorrow night’s fixture.

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 4

Ed McCarthy – 3

Stephen Walsh – 3

Ibrahim Kieta – 2

Rob Slevin – 2

David Hurley – 2

Francely Lomboto – 1

Ronan Manning – 1

Darren Clarke – 1

Last Meeting: Wexford FC 0-0 Galway United

The GUFC Co-Op are running a supporters bus, leaving the Connacht Hotel on Friday at 3pm, stopping at the Maldron Hotel, Oranmore at 3:15pm, and at the Red Cow Roundabout in Dublin at 5:45pm. Tickets for the bus can be bought HERE

Match Tickets can be bought HERE