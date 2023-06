Galway United are back on the road tomorrow evening when they travel down to Ferrycarrig Park to take on Wexford. (Kick off – 7.45pm)

United are eleven points clear at the top of the table and with second placed Waterford expected to win at home to Bray Wanderers, every game is now taking on added importance ahead of the summer break.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of tomorrow night’s game.