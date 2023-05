Galway United will be looking to continue their good run of form on Friday night when they welcome Wexford to Eamon Deacy Park (Kick off – 7.45pm).

United are ten points clear of the field at the moment but face a Wexford side who have beaten Waterford in recent games and are unbeaten in two coming into the game.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of the game.