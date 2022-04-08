Galway United v Wexford Preview – John Caulfield looks ahead

Galway United are back at Eamon Deacy Park this as they welcome Wexford tomorrow evening. United are second off the back of their win last weekend over Cobh Ramblers while Wexford were beaten 1-0 by leaders Cork City.

United will look to keep the pressure on the leaders who are three points clear at the top of the table but United also have a game in hand. Kick off on Saturday is at 5pm and the club are hosting a family day with something for everyone including face painters, tribal drummers games and loads more.

Galway United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan