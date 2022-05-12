Galway United v Wexford FC Preview – John Caulfield looks ahead

Galway United will aim to make it six victories on the bounce when they take on Wexford in the south-east.

The Tribesmen made it five wins on the bounce when they defeated Cobh Ramblers 4-0 at St Colman’s Park last Friday. Max Hemmings, Edward McCarthy (X2) and Manu Dimas scored the goals in an emphatic victory down south. United remain in second position on the table going into this week’s fixture. Three points would bring John Caulfield’s side level with current leaders Cork City.

Wexford FC sit in sixth place in the First Division ahead of Friday’s meeting at Ferrycarrig Park. Ian Ryan’s outfit were defeated 2-1 by Longford Town at the Bishopsgate in their previous fixture.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan

Supporters bus is available HERE

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Dean O’Shea, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Jordan Adeyemo, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto.

Wexford FC V Galway United

13/05/2022

Ferrycarrig Park

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistants: Ciaran Delaney & David Berry

Fourth Official: Oliver Moran

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 6

Manu Dimas – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Wilson Waweru – 2

David Hurley – 2

Max Hemmings – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Killian Brouder – 1

Ronan Manning – 1

Alex Murphy – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

9 Apr 22 | Galway United 1-1 Wexford FC