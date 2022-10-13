Galway United V Wexford FC Match Preview

Galway United visit Wexford on Friday – Kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

Two league fixtures remain for United, starting with the trip to Ferrycarrig Park to face Wexford on Friday evening.

The Tribesmen were dealt a blow last time out when they were defeated 2-1 by Athlone on Friday night. That result sees John Caulfield’s side sit in third place on the First Division table.

Stephen Walsh did, however, add to his ever-growing goal tally by scoring his 18th of the season.

This week’s opposition, Wexford FC, are in sixth position on the table – drawing with Cork City in their most recent outing.

John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Galway United V Wexford FC (First Division)

14/10/2022

Ferrycarrig Park

Referee: Alan Patchell

Assistants: Jonathan Hennessy & Trevor Cotter

Fourth Official: Robert Dowling

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 18

David Hurley – 7

Wilson Waweru – 4

Manu Dimas – 4

Rob Manley – 4

Max Hemmings – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Mikie Rowe – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Charlie Lyons – 1

David Tarmey – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

5 August 2022 | Galway United 2 – 2 Wexford FC