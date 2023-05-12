Galway United V Wexford FC Match Preview

Galway United will look to make it two home wins in a row as they face Wexford FC at Eamonn Deacy Park this evening at 7:45pm.

The Tribesmen are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table following last week’s 2-1 victory over Waterford FC in Galway.

Wexford enter the game in good form of their own, having recently edged past Waterford 1-0 at the RSC and drawing 1-1 with Bray at home.

Speaking to the club’s media team, first-team manager John Caulfield says the atmosphere will once again be key to driving his side on:

“We welcome James Keddy and his team to Eamonn Deacy Park.” “We had a fantastic result on Friday against Waterford and we’re looking for another bumper crowd to create a great atmosphere like we had last week.” “Wexford have a lot of talent in their squad with the likes of Aaron Dobbs, Ethan Boyle and Conor Levingston, they’ve invested in some really good players this year.” “We’re looking forward to the game, but we know we have to be at our best.”

Last Meeting

Wexford FC 0-4 Galway United

Galway United made history as they defeated Wexford 4-0 to make it eight wins in a row to start their 2023 SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign.

The Tribesmen scored on the stroke of half-time through a David Hurley penalty before goals from wingers Francely Lomboto and Darren Clarke put the visitors out of sight, with Vincent Borden grabbing his fifth of the season to seal the victory in the final ten minutes.

FULL REPORT

Match tickets are available HERE, or in person at O’Brien’s Newsagent on William Street.

Walk-ins are also expected to be available on the night, cash and card will be accepted on the gate.

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 8

David Hurley – 6

Stephen Walsh – 5

Ed McCarthy – 4

Ibrahim Kieta – 3

Rob Slevin – 2

Francely Lomboto – 2

Darren Clarke – 2

Ronan Manning – 1

Killian Brouder – 1

Mikie Rowe – 1

Colm Horgan – 1