Another large crowd is expected to be at Eamon Deacy Park in what could be a crucial game at the top of the First Division. Following their defeats last Monday, Galway United lie seven points ahead of second-placed Waterford coming into tomorrow night’s game and the call has gone out for as many supporters to get to the game as possible.

Galway United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan

Kick off is at 7.45 with full coverage on galwaybayfm.ie from 7.30pm