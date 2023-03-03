Galway United v Waterford Match Preview

Galway United take on Waterford FC at the RSC in their third outing of the 2023 First Division season this evening (Friday) – kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

The Tribesmen will aim to continue their unbeaten record this week following their opening two victories. Last time out, United overcame Treaty United 1-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park thanks to a fine header from Rob Slevin in the first half. Full report HERE

Tonight’s opposition, Waterford FC, began their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over Wexford FC before the Blues drew 1-1 with Longford Town last week.

Ahead of today’s crucial clash, manager John Caulfield said:

“Waterford are similar to last year – they are very dynamic going forward and create lots of chances.”

“We are looking forward to the game, we have prepared well all week and there is a great buzz amongst the squad.”

“The games between the two teams are always exciting, so we know we have to be at our best and play very well.”

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

Waterford FC v Galway United

03/03/2023 – 7.45 pm

RSC, Waterford

Referee: Alan Patchell

Assistants: Darren Carey & Ian O’Keeffe

Fourth Official: Jason Moore

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 2

Rob Slevin – 1

Last Meeting (First Division Play-Offs – 2022)

04 Nov 2022 | Galway United 0-3 Waterford FC