Galway United V Waterford FC Match Preview

Another big crowd is expected as Galway United face second-placed Waterford FC at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday at 7:45 pm.

United are looking to bounce back after Monday’s narrow 1-0 defeat away to Longford at Bishopsgate.

After last week’s full-house against Cobh Ramblers, first-team manager John Caulfield has called for another formidable home atmosphere to help his side extend their lead at the top of the table.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Caulfield outlined the importance of the atmosphere in Terryland for tonight’s top-of-the-table clash:

“We’re looking forward to playing in front of what we hope will be another full house. Keith [Long] has done a terrific job so far, so we want an atmosphere from the start like we had last week.”

Last Meeting

Waterford FC 0-1 Galway United

Galway United climbed to the summit of the SSE Airtricity First Division with a narrow victory over Waterford FC at the RSC on 5th March.

A header from Vincent Borden in the first half was enough to see United past a tricky Waterford side and make it three wins from three to start the 2023 season.

FULL REPORT

How to Watch

The game will be streamed live on LOITV HERE.

Match tickets are available HERE, or in person at O’Brien’s Newsagent on William Street.

Walk-ins are also expected to be available on the night, cash and card will be accepted on the gate.

Next Women’s Game

Phil Trill’s high-flying Senior Women’s team are also in action this weekend. They face Treaty United at Eamonn Deacy Park on Saturday; kick-off is at 5 pm.

A win could potentially see the Tribeswomen go level on points with first-place Peamount United.

Match tickets are available HERE.

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 8

David Hurley – 5

Stephen Walsh – 5

Ed McCarthy – 3

Ibrahim Kieta – 3

Rob Slevin – 2

Francely Lomboto – 2

Darren Clarke – 2

Ronan Manning – 1

Killian Brouder – 1

Mikie Rowe – 1

Colm Horgan – 1