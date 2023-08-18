Galway United V UCD Match Preview

Galway United travel to Belfield on Friday to take on UCD in the second round of the FAI Cup.

The Tribesmen take a break from league action this week as they come up against Premier Division opponents in the second round of the cup following their 4-1 win over Bangor Celtic in the first round.

United and UCD faced each other in the same round last season with the Students narrowly advancing in the tie thanks to a 3-2 victory at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Heading into Friday, the two clubs sit on opposite ends of the table in their respective leagues but manager John Caulfield is aware of the threats that UCD pose, as he explains below:

John Caulfield: “Andrew Myler has done a great job with UCD in the last couple of years. He has got them promotion to the Premier Division and has kept them there. We are well aware of all their strengths – they have a lot of experience, led by their captain Jack Keaney. We always know how difficult it is to go to UCD. They had a terrific win in the last round against Cobh and also a great result against Cork in the league last week. We are in good form, we hope to play to our best, and we look forward to the game.”

2023 SQUAD ⚽️ Brendan Clarke, Sean Barron, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita, Wassim Aouachria, Aodh Dervin.

TOP SCORERS 📈

David Hurley – 16

Stephen Walsh – 10

Vincent Borden – 8

If you can’t make it to the game, don’t worry, there is LIVE Coverage on Galway Bay FM.

