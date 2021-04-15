Galway United v Treaty United Preview

print

Galway United vs Treaty United

Eamonn Deacy Park

Friday, April 16th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United host Limerick outfit Treaty United in Eamonn Deacy Park at 7.45pm on Friday.

The Tribesmen go into their second home fixture of the First Division

season after last Friday’s game against Cabinteely was called off.

The newly formed Treaty United have started their campaign strongly,

gaining a win and two draws in their opening three fixtures. In their

most recent contest, Tommy Barrett’s side drew 1-1 at home to Cobh

Ramblers after being reduced to ten men for more than half the match.

United manager John Caulfield knows it will be yet another tough game

against an unbeaten Treaty United squad, but he is keen for his team to put in a “good performance”.

“Treaty United have made a very impressive start to the season so it

should be a really interesting match,” Caulfield told the club’s media

team.

“You have so many connections between the two clubs: we have Killian

Brouder and Shane Duggan, who are from Limerick, while Marc Ludden and Jack Lynch were part of our squad last year that had such a great run in the playoffs.

“The majority of Tommy Barrett’s squad are from that Limerick/Clare area so he has a good local element. You can see that in their early

performances, that there is plenty of physicality, plenty of energy, and

plenty of enthusiasm; a lot of skill too.

“We are under no illusions about the game; we have seen how good they are, but at the same time it is up to us to make sure we put in a good performance.

“Last week’s postponement was frustrating. It happened, we got back into training on Saturday and now all of our focus is on Treaty. Ultimately, it is about making sure that we give a good display against them on Friday night.”

Galway United 2021 Squad

Kevin Horgan, Conor Kearns, Michael Garrihy, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen

Walsh, Gary Boylan, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Christopher Horgan, Shane Duggan, David Hurley, Shane Doherty, Stephen Christopher, Mikie Rowe, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Mikey Place, Conor McCormack, Ronan Manning, Ruairi Keating, Padraic Cunningham, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, Colin Kelly.

TEAM NEWS

Francely Lomboto (Long-term injury) and Caoilfhionn O’Dea will miss

Friday’s game.

Conor O’Keeffe, Killian Brouder and Padraic Cunningham are doubts ahead of Friday’s game.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: David Keeler

Assistant 1: Dermot Broughton

Assistant 2: Trevor Cotter

Fourth Official: Michael Connolly

LAST MEETING (n/a)

Match Day Sponsor: Ecofuel