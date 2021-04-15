Galway United v Treaty United Preview

Galway United vs Treaty United
Eamonn Deacy Park
Friday, April 16th. Kick-off: 7.45pm
Galway United host Limerick outfit Treaty United in Eamonn Deacy Park at 7.45pm on Friday.
The Tribesmen go into their second home fixture of the First Division
season after last Friday’s game against Cabinteely was called off.
The newly formed Treaty United have started their campaign strongly,
gaining a win and two draws in their opening three fixtures. In their
most recent contest, Tommy Barrett’s side drew 1-1 at home to Cobh
Ramblers after being reduced to ten men for more than half the match.
United manager John Caulfield knows it will be yet another tough game
against an unbeaten Treaty United squad, but he is keen for his team to put in a “good performance”.
“Treaty United have made a very impressive start to the season so it
should be a really interesting match,” Caulfield told the club’s media
team.
“You have so many connections between the two clubs: we have Killian
Brouder and Shane Duggan, who are from Limerick, while Marc Ludden and Jack Lynch were part of our squad last year that had such a great run in the playoffs.
“The majority of Tommy Barrett’s squad are from that Limerick/Clare area so he has a good local element. You can see that in their early
performances, that there is plenty of physicality, plenty of energy, and
plenty of enthusiasm; a lot of skill too.
“We are under no illusions about the game; we have seen how good they are, but at the same time it is up to us to make sure we put in a good performance.
“Last week’s postponement was frustrating. It happened, we got back into training on Saturday and now all of our focus is on Treaty. Ultimately, it is about making sure that we give a good display against them on Friday night.”
Galway United 2021 Squad
Kevin Horgan, Conor Kearns, Michael Garrihy, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen
Walsh, Gary Boylan, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Christopher Horgan, Shane Duggan, David Hurley, Shane Doherty, Stephen Christopher, Mikie Rowe, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Mikey Place, Conor McCormack, Ronan Manning, Ruairi Keating, Padraic Cunningham, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, Colin Kelly.
TEAM NEWS
Francely Lomboto (Long-term injury) and Caoilfhionn O’Dea will miss
Friday’s game.
Conor O’Keeffe, Killian Brouder and Padraic Cunningham are doubts ahead of Friday’s game.
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: David Keeler
Assistant 1: Dermot Broughton
Assistant 2: Trevor Cotter
Fourth Official: Michael Connolly
LAST MEETING (n/a)
Match Day Sponsor: Ecofuel