Galway United V Treaty United Preview

Galway United face Treaty United at the Markets Field on Friday – Kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

United travel south to take on a strong Treaty United outfit in Limerick this week. Supporters bus tickets are available to purchase HERE

The Tribesmen will target another positive result following their 2-1 victory over table-toppers Cork City two weeks ago. Second place United have four league fixtures remaining and will aim to finish their First Division campaign on a high.

Friday’s opposition, Treaty United, sit in fifth position on the league table with a playoff place confirmed along with an FAI Cup semi-final to look forward to.

John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the game

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Treaty United V Galway United (First Division)

30/09/2022

Markets Field

Referee: Mark Moynihan

Assistants: Alan Dunne & Shane O’Brien

Fourth Official: Kevin O’Sullivan

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 16

David Hurley – 7

Wilson Waweru – 4

Manu Dimas – 4

Rob Manley – 4

Max Hemmings – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Mikie Rowe – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Charlie Lyons – 1

David Tarmey – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

24 Jun 2022 | Galway United 0-0 Treaty United