Galway United V Treaty United Match Preview

Galway United are back on the road again as they travel to Markets Field to take on Treaty United this evening at 7:45pm.

The Tribesmen are looking for their third win in a row following their 2-0 victory over Wexford FC last week, as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table, which currently stands at 10 points.

Treaty United are coming into this one in impressive form of their own, stringing together four wins in a row, the most recent of which coming against Longford Town as they defeated the Midlands side 3-0 away from home.

Manager John Caulfield spoke to the club’s media team about the importance of this evening’s derby fixture:

‘They are on a very good run of form.’

‘We know it’ll be a real, local derby.’

‘We are on a good run of form ourselves and we’re hoping to keep it going.’

Last Meeting:

Galway United 1-0 Treaty United

Galway United took all three points as they defeated the Limerick side in their first home game of the season in front of a great crowd.

Rob Slevin scored the only goal of the game to open his account for the club on his home debut for United.

How To Watch:

The game will be streamed live on LOITV.

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 8

Stephen Walsh – 7

David Hurley – 6

Ed McCarthy – 4

Ibrahim Kieta – 3

Rob Slevin – 2

Francely Lomboto – 2

Darren Clarke – 2

Ronan Manning – 1

Killian Brouder – 1

Mikie Rowe – 1

Colm Horgan – 1