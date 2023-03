Galway United welcomes Longford Town tomorrow evening in the Airtricity League First Division looking to maintain their good run of form.

United are five wins from five games, their most recent being a 2-0 win over Cobh Ramblers on St Patrick’s Day.

Their opponents come into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss at home to Finn Harps.

However, Longford Town has caused United problems in the past and will not be underestimated.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan: