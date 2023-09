Galway United travel to Bishopsgate tomorrow evening to take on Longford Town in the Airtricity League First Division.

This game is an interesting one as United’s only defeat came at the hands of Longford earlier in the Season.

With a gap of fifteen points between United and second placed Waterford, The league title is in United’s hands.

Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the game.